Lance Reddick Dies at 60 | Eva Kotatkova at Arter & Sydney’s Open Air Museum

On this episode of Showcase, watch: Lance Reddick 00:02 Eva Kotatkova at Arter 02:39 Sydney’s Open Air Museum 06:52 Tetris- Cold War Video Game 09:27 Painting with Textile 12:17 House of the Vettii 14:45 Vermeer in Amsterdam 18:52 The Birds- Symbolism in Cinema 22:24