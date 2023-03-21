WORLD
Ukraine Grain Deal Extended As Tensions Rise In Black Sea
Negotiations over the weekend have secured a 60-day extension to last year's Black Sea grain deal that allows Ukraine to export wheat and cereals to global markets. The extension comes amid heightened tensions between Russia and the west. Russian President Vladimir Putin has seen a mix of good and bad news in recent days, from welcoming one of his closet partners, Chinese President Xi Jinping, to being hit with an international arrest warrant from the ICC. Speaking after their meeting in Moscow, President Putin and Xi reiterated his long time support for Russia, and his ideas to bring peace to Ukraine. Meanwhile the Kremlin says that on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which saw heavy fighting last year before falling to the Russian military. Moscow also recently warned NATO that it will destroy fighter aircraft given to Ukraine. Slovakia and Poland recently announced they would be sending fighter jets to Ukraine, in a bid to shore its air defences. Last week, A Russian plane brought down a US drone in the black sea, in the first direct confrontation between Russia and America since the conflict began last year. Guests: Manas Chawla CEO at London Politica Amanda Paul Senior Policy Analyst at European Policy Centre
March 21, 2023
