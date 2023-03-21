Cash-strapped Sri Lanka secures $2.9B IMF bailout

The International Monetary Fund has agreed to a $3 billion bailout for Sri Lanka. The country is suffering the worst economic crisis in its history. But in return for the money, the IMF says there will have to be some economic restructuring. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu founder and director of the Centre for Policy Alternatives speaks about the significance of this bailout. #SriLanka #IMF #bailout