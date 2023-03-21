Just 2 Degrees: Killer Cyclone Freddy, Drilling for Alaskan oil, Marine parks victims

A record-setting storm that lasts over a month kills hundreds. The US government’s approval of an oil-drilling plan in Alaska draws harsh criticism. Also, dolphins and killer whales endure years of suffering and abuse just to entertain people? Host: Reagan Des Vignes Guests: Kristen Monsell Raymond Pierrehumbert PETA’s Anissa Putois