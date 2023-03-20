WORLD
1 MIN READ
Xi and Putin to meet again on Tuesday to continue bilateral talks
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have exchanged warm words of praise as the Chinese leader began a three day state visit to Moscow. The two presidents are expected to discuss closer ties and the war in Ukraine. Their meeting is being closely monitored by Western leaders for signals that China is changing its neutral stance on the conflict. The US says it is worried China may start sending arms to Russia. In Brussels, EU foreign ministers met to agree a joint procurement deal aimed at supplying a million artillery shells for the Ukrainian army. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
Xi and Putin to meet again on Tuesday to continue bilateral talks
March 20, 2023
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us