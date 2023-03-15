BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
China reports retail sales growth for first two months of year
China lifted strict COVID-19 rules at the end of 2022, but its first months of reopening are off to a disappointing start. Real estate investments fell and retail sales remained sluggish. Big-ticket items and home appliances saw the largest declines in sales, while trade in online physical goods rose the most. Unemployment in cities also ticked up to 5.6 percent in February, and the unemployment rate for young people remains persistently high, standing at over 18 percent. A deeply indebted housing sector and graying demographics also weigh on long-term prospects for China's economic growth. But Asian stocks are up today, lifted by optimism that US regulators have contained contagion risk from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse last week.
China reports retail sales growth for first two months of year
March 15, 2023
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us