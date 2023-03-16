WORLD
1 MIN READ
A Looming Indictment? | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
Prosecutors in New York move closer to a possible indictment of Donald Trump as he refuses to testify this week before a grand jury. Trump could become the first former president in US history to be indicted, following the decision by the Manhattan District Attorney to invite him to testify this week over an alleged hush-money payment and falsification of payment records, in the lead-up to the 2016 election. Trump, who is running for president for a third time, called it a “political Witch-Hunt”, saying the aim is to “take down the leading candidate, by far, in the Republican Party”.
A Looming Indictment? | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
March 16, 2023
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us