March 15, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkish Defence Ministry: Talks to extend grain deal are ongoing
Talks to prolong the vital Black Sea grain deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkiye last year are ongoing. The deal which has allowed tens of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain to exit Russian-blockaded ports is due to on Saturday. Russia has agreed to extend it, but only by 60 days, half the length of the original arrangement. Claire Herriot reports.
Turkish Defence Ministry: Talks to extend grain deal are ongoing
Explore