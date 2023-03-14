WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will Bakhmut fall to Russian forces in Ukraine's latest battle?
As the battle for Bakhmut continues, casualties rise and Ukrainian troops are being pushed to the city's western edge. With Russian troops closing in from the north and south, the outcome remains uncertain. However, recent reports indicate that Russia's advance may have stalled. Will Ukraine manage to hold on or will the city fall? Guests: William Courtney Former Assistant to US President for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Peter Zalmayev Eurasia Democracy Initiative Director Sergey Markov Professor at Moscow State Institute of International Relations
Will Bakhmut fall to Russian forces in Ukraine's latest battle?
March 14, 2023
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us