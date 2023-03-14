WORLD
2 MIN READ
‘Anti-Bosniak’ Fresco Raises Fears of Ethnic Tensions in Montenegro
Photos published by the media of an anti-Bosniak fresco in a newly-renovated church in the Montenegrin town of Rozaje have sparked controversy. The fresco depicts two Bosniak men wearing traditional clothes, trying to attack a mother and her baby with knives. Authorities in Rozaje, which has a majority Bosniak population, have urged the Serbian Orthodox Church to remove the motifs. The church agreed to issue a public apology and repaint the walls. But so far, it has done neither. Mirjana Miladinovic went to see why many Montenegrins feel offended by the fresco. Plus, following Russia’s attack on Ukraine and the covid-19 pandemic, food and energy prices skyrocketed across the world as sanctions on Russia's oil and gas sectors plummeted supplies. Higher energy costs have translated into price hikes across the board, and nowhere is that more evident than in inflation rates across the Balkans. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
‘Anti-Bosniak’ Fresco Raises Fears of Ethnic Tensions in Montenegro
March 14, 2023
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us