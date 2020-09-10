WORLD
4 MIN READ
Top Belarus activist says authorities threatened to kill her
Belarus opposition politician Maria Kolesnikova says security officers put a bag over her head and threatened to kill her when they tried to forcibly deport her to Ukraine this week after having abducted her in Minsk. She is still in detention.
Top Belarus activist says authorities threatened to kill her
Politician and representative of the Coordination Council for members of the Belarusian opposition Maria Kolesnikova in Minsk, Belarus August 24, 2020. / Reuters
September 10, 2020

A prominent opposition activist who resisted her forcible expulsion from Belarus by ripping up her passport has accused Belarusian authorities of threatening to kill her amid their efforts to end a month of protests against the country's authoritarian president.

Maria Kolesnikova said in a formal complaint released by her lawyer on Thursday that agents of Belarus' state security committee put a bag on her head and drove her to the border with Ukraine before she fought her removal from Belarus and was jailed.

“They threatened to kill me,” Kolesnikova said. “They stated that if I refuse to leave the territory of Belarus voluntarily, they will get me out of the country anyway – alive or in fragments."

READ MORE:Leading opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova reportedly abducted in Belarus

Opposition activists came under increasing pressure this week as Belarus marked a month since massive demonstrations broke out against President Alexander Lukashenko’s reelection to a sixth term. 

The opposition rejects the country's August 9 vote as rigged, and the protesters demanding Lukashenko's resignation represent an unprecedented challenge to the Belarusian leader’s 26-year rule.

Kolesnikova is a leading member of the Coordination Council created by opposition activists to push for a new election. She was detained on Monday and destroyed her passport in a no-man's land between Ukraine and Belarus the next day to prevent her expulsion.

READ MORE:Belarus authorities accused of misogyny ahead of election

Kolesnikova, who remains jailed in Minsk, is accused of undermining national security as part of a criminal probe against senior members of the opposition Coordination Council. 

All of the council's senior members except for Nobel Prize-winning writer Svetlana Alexievich have been jailed or forcibly expelled from the country.

Unidentified people attempted on Wednesday to enter Alexievich's apartment in Minsk, and diplomats from several European Union nations gathered there to prevent her detention.

Speaking to prosecutors on Thursday, Lukashenko urged them to take tougher action to end ongoing protests.

“You must not only give a legal assessment to the actions of their organisers and agitators, but mount a stronger, more powerful prosecutorial response,” he said.

READ MORE:Belarus women form 'lines of solidarity' against protest crackdown

The 66-year-old former state farm director firmly shrugged off the opposition demands to step down. Lukashenko has dismissed the opposition as Western stooges and rejected demands from the United States and the European Union to engage in a dialogue with the opposition.

“I want to say it in a manly way to avoid any misunderstanding,” he said. “They often lament that ‘He wouldn’t give up power.' And they rightfully do so. People haven't elected me for that. The power is given not to take it and then give it away. No one will dare to throw the government into the dirt.”

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye, Arab nations reaffirm Syria's unity, slam Israeli air strikes
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us