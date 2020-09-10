WORLD
5 MIN READ
Mali's junta opens transition talks as protests continue to rock capital
Mali's junta has launched a three-day national consultation to discuss its promised transition to civilian rule a month after it overthrew the nation's leader, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.
Mali's junta opens transition talks as protests continue to rock capital
Demonstrators gather to listen to the speech of Imam Mahmoud Dicko during a protest to support the Malian army at the Independence square in Bamako, on August 21, 2020. / AFP
September 10, 2020

The first day of consultations over Mali's political future has kicked off with police firing tear gas to disperse supporters of an alliance of political parties, a sign of a deepening rift over who should lead the post-coup transitional government.

About 100 supporters of the M5-RFP coalition, which led months of mass demonstrations against deposed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, clashed with police at the entrance to the conference centre, delaying the start of the talks.

The junta that toppled Keita on August 18 wants the transitional government to be lead by the military, while the M5-RFP and regional leaders have called for a civilian to take the role.

"They are trying to confiscate our revolution from us, we were very clear from the start. We want a civilian as president of the transition, not a soldier," said Bakary Keita, a senior member of M5-RFP. 

Around 500 people are due to attend the forum, unfolding at a conference centre in Bamako, the capital of the impoverished West African state.

The talks mark the second round of discussions between the young officers who overthrew Keita and civilian representatives, many of whom had campaigned fiercely for him t o resign.

At stake is how the junta intends to make good on its vow, made just hours after the coup, to restore civilian governance and stage elections within a "reasonable time."

Early jubilation among many Malians over Keita's exit has been superseded by questions and also divisions about the speed of the handover and the military's role in the transition period.

The coup -- Mali's fourth since gaining independence from France in 1960 -- came after months of protests, stoked by Keita's failure to roll back a bloody insurgency and fix the country's many economic woes.

READ MORE:Ousted Mali president Keita leaves country as transition talks begin

READ MORE: Mali coup leaders face severe international condemnation

Consequences of political uncertainty 

Mali's neighbours have watched with concern, fearing the country could spiral back into chaos -- a scenario that eight years ago helped fuel the militant revolt which now rattles Niger and Burkina Faso.

The junta initially talked of a three-year transition, corresponding to the time left in Keita's second five-year mandate, that would be overseen by a soldier.

In contrast, the 15-nation regional bloc ECOWAS has set a hard line, closing borders, banning trade with Mali and insisting that the handover last 12 months maximum.

In the runup to the talks, the group said Mali's civilian transition president and premier "must be appointed no later than September 15".

The so-called June 5 Movement, which engineered the wave of anti-Keita protests, is split.

Some voices argue in favour of giving the military a long handover in order to tackle the problems that have driven the country to the brink.

Others say that this would simply worsen instability -- four more Malian troops were killed in an attack on the eve of the talks -- and set a poor example for democracy in West Africa.

A committee of around 20 lawyers, researchers and academics has drawn up a draft "road map" resulting from a first round of talks on Saturday.

This document will be put to the forum "for amendment, improvement and enrichment", its chair, Diarra Fatoumata Dembele, told AFP.

READ MORE:Mali mutineers pledge elections after unseating Keita in coup

READ MORE:A timeline of Mali’s recent political instability

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us