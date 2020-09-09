Belarusian opposition politician and lawyer Maxim Znak has been taken from his office by masked men.

Znak is a member of the opposition Coordination Council, which is seeking dialogue with veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko over what it says were rigged presidential elections last month.

Znak's flat on Wednesday was being searched by the country's state investigative committee, Sputnik Belarus, according to his lawyer.

Sputnik Belarus said Znak was subject to legal proceedings by the investigative committee.

Interfax reported that state investigators were also searching the headquarters of jailed opposition politician Viktor Babariko.

Coordination Council targeted

Znak's removal comes just one day after the attempted forced deportation of activist and fellow Coordination Council member Maria Kolesnikova.

Kolesnikova was detained Monday in the capital, Minsk, along with two other council members.

The three individuals were driven to the Ukrainian border Tuesday morning, where authorities forced them to cross into Ukraine.

Earlier this week, a senior figure in the council, Olga Kovalkova, said she had been forced by authorities to leave the country.

Kovalkova was sentenced to 10 days in jail on August 25 and told by authorities that she would face further arrests if she did not leave the country.

