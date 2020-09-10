WORLD
Biden campaign firm targeted by suspected Russian state hackers
The hacking attempts come as US intelligence agencies warn that foreign governments are trying to interfere in the November presidential election.
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks about reopening schools amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Wilmington, Delaware, US on September 2, 2020. / Reuters
September 10, 2020

Microsoft Corp has recently alerted one of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s main election campaign advisory firms that it was targeted by suspected Russian state-backed hackers, according to three people briefed on the matter.

The hacking attempts targeted staff at Washington-based SKDKnickerbocker, a campaign strategy and communications firm working with Biden and other prominent Democrats, over the past two months, the sources said.

A person familiar with SKDK’s response to the attempts said the hackers failed to gain access to the firm’s networks.

“They are well-defended, so there has been no breach,” the person said.

SKDK Vice Chair Hilary Rosen declined to comment. A Biden spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

READ MORE:US official told to halt intel on Russia, amplify China, Iran 'meddling'

Possible election interference  

The hacking attempts on SKDK come as US intelligence agencies have raised alarms about possible efforts by foreign governments to interfere in the November presidential election.

Investigations by former special counsel Robert Mueller and the Senate intelligence committee both concluded that affiliates of the Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election, and Mueller has warned that Russia was meddling in the current campaign. One of the sources said it was not clear whether Biden’s campaign was the target or whether the Russians were attempting to gain access to information about other SKDK clients.

SKDK managing director Anita Dunn was a White House communications director during the Barack Obama presidency and serves the Biden campaign as a senior advisor.

The attempts to infiltrate SKDK were recently flagged to the campaign firm by Microsoft, which identified hackers tied to the Russian government as the likely culprits, according to the three sources briefed on the matter.

The attacks included phishing, a hacking method which seeks to trick users into disclosing passwords, as well as other efforts to infiltrate SKDK's network, the three sources said.

A Microsoft spokesman declined to comment.

SKDK is closely associated with the Democratic Party, having worked on six presidential campaigns and numerous congressional races. In addition to its current work for Biden, the firm in 2018 worked on successful governor’s races in Kansas and Connecticut. 

READ MORE:Senate panel concludes Russia interfered in 2016 US election

SOURCE:Reuters
