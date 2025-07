Schools slowly re-open in quake-hit south

Schools are slowly reopening in some earthquake-hit areas of Türkiye after more than a month of closure. Some schools in Gaziantep and Osmaniye are now back in operation. The disaster has impacted 3.5 million children and young people, many of whom have experienced serious trauma. As Aksel Zaimovic reports, for many, getting back to class offers a glimpse of optimism.