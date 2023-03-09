March 9, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Sri Lanka one step closer to stabilising its economy?
Despite ongoing protests in Sri Lanka, the government has almost secured a $2.9 billion loan from the IMF, according to the Central Bank Governor. But will this be enough to calm the situation in the island nation. Guests: Aruna Kulatunga Former Advisor to President Ranil Wickremesinghe Ruki Fernando Human Rights Activist Thyagi Ruwanpathirana South Asia Researcher at Amnesty International
Is Sri Lanka one step closer to stabilising its economy?
Explore