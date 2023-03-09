Is Sri Lanka one step closer to stabilising its economy?

Despite ongoing protests in Sri Lanka, the government has almost secured a $2.9 billion loan from the IMF, according to the Central Bank Governor. But will this be enough to calm the situation in the island nation. Guests: Aruna Kulatunga Former Advisor to President Ranil Wickremesinghe Ruki Fernando Human Rights Activist Thyagi Ruwanpathirana South Asia Researcher at Amnesty International