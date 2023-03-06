Foreign search and rescue teams recall their efforts in Türkiye’s earthquakes?

It's been a month since the deadliest earthquake in Türkiye's modern history. Now the country faces the daunting task of debris disposal. The picture is very different to just days after the quakes when volunteers from around the world rushed to the country to lend their support to rescue missions. They risked their own lives to save lives. But now that they've returned home, how are they digesting their experience? Guests: Rizwan Naseer Rescue 1122 Director General David O'Neill Head of Rescue and International Operations at London Fire Brigade Peter Jackovics Commander of the HUNOR Celia Jackson The Humane Society of the United States Program Manager