WORLD
1 MIN READ
IAEA agreement with Iran includes monitoring, access to people
The UN's nuclear watchdog says talks with Iran have been fruitful, with the country agreeing to monitoring and inspection of its nuclear sites International Atomic Energy Agency director general - Rafael Grossi - says inspections will be carried out at Iran's Fordow nuclear site. A team from the agency will arrive in Tehran in a few days as monitoring equipment will be re-installed in a number of places. Paul Ingram is a Senior Research Associate at Cambridge University's Centre for the Study of Existential Risk. He also talked about if this will be enough to help restore the nuclear deal between Iran and the West. #IAEA #Irannucleardeal
IAEA agreement with Iran includes monitoring, access to people
March 4, 2023
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us