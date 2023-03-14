BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Global financial stocks lose $465B in two days on SVB crisis
Despite reassurance from the US government, officials, and central bankers, yesterday saw a market meltdown, with US regional banking stocks posting their steepest losses in three years. That happened in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse on Friday. European stocks also plunged, with the Italian FTSE Mib tumbling more than 4%. Banking stocks in the EU posted their worst day in a year. There are steep losses in Asian stock markets as well, especially in Tokyo. The dollar posted its worst one-day performance since January, while the Yen - a safe haven - strengthened. Oil prices are also falling today amid rate hikes concerns, and that's despite financial institutions such as Nomura now expecting the Fed to cut rates at the March meeting,
Global financial stocks lose $465B in two days on SVB crisis
March 14, 2023
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us