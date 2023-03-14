March 14, 2023
Is Imran Khan’s movement gaining momentum in Pakistan?
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has staged a rally with thousands of supporters in Lahore as courts in Islamabad issue two more arrest warrants against him. It's Khan's first rally since he was shot in the leg in an assassination attempt in November. Marium Kamal of the University of the Punjab weighs in. #TahreekeInsaf #imrankhan #Pakistan
