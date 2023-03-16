FUTURE OF AI: Could it really be deadly?

Academics from Oxford University have a dire warning: If Artificial Intelligence is not regulated in the same way as nuclear weapons, it could kill every human and there’s nothing we could do about it? Is this an exaggeration, or something we should be taking much more seriously? GUESTS: Michael Cohen Researcher in AI Safety at University of Oxford Mary-Ann Russon Technology Reporter Christoph Lutge Director of the Institute for Ethics in AI at Technical University of Munich Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by Philip Hampshire, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.