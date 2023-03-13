Africa Matters: Africa's Gender Gap

For more than a century, the world has marked International Women's Day to celebrate the achievements of women, highlight their challenges and push for equity and inclusion. This year, the UN says the digital gender gap is a major challenge facing women and girls worldwide. And it’s worse in developing countries with limited internet access and tech education. So this week, we look at how women in The Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria and Kenya are solving their daily challenges, and explore how to bridge the gender digital divide. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you and the world, untold, under-reported stories from across the African continent. We’ll help you understand Africa better and why it matters through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story.