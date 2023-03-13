Macron’s New Plans for Africa

President Emmanuel Macron declared French interference in Africa was over during a recent four nation tour to the continent. He was there with the aim of resetting relations based on mutual respect. Will his new approach work, or does colonial resentment just run too deep? GUESTS: Emmanuel Dupuy President of Institute for European Perspective & Security Garba Moussa African policy analyst Alex Vines Director of Africa Programme at Chatham House