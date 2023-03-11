March 11, 2023
WORLD
Biden to consider de-classifying information on Covid-19 origins
The Covid-19 pandemic brought the world to a devastating standstill three years ago. And now it's all but disappeared from our everyday lives. But scientists are still piecing together how. And as Malik Fuda reports, US President Joe Biden is now deciding whether to release classified documents about the deadly virus. #Covid19 #US #Biden
