WORLD
1 MIN READ
Strait Talk Visits the Port of Mersin, a Diplomatic and Quake Relief Hub
One of the biggest harbours on the Mediterranean, the port of Mersin sprang into action immediately after the February 6th earthquakes that struck southern Türkiye. After more than a month, the death toll stands at over 45,000. But even before the earthquake struck, Mersin, with its strategic location close to the Suez Canal and other key maritime routes, has played a valuable role in global trade. In this special edition of Strait Talk, we visit Mersin port, one of Türkiye’s largest gateways to the world and take a closer look at its operations and the major role it has played amid ongoing quake relief efforts. Guests: Captain Mesut Ozturk Secretary General of Mersin Chamber of Shipping Gurhan Cevik Director of operations at GEM Türkiye Ayca Aydin Mission lead GEM Türkiye
Strait Talk Visits the Port of Mersin, a Diplomatic and Quake Relief Hub
March 11, 2023
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us