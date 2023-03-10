March 10, 2023
Iran and Saudi Arabia resume ties in deal brokered by China
Iran and Saudi Arabia have agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations and reopen embassies after years of tensions between the two countries. The deal was struck in Beijing this week amid its ceremonial National People's Congress. Corneliu Bjola from University of Oxford explains the significance of Beijing and not the US brokering this deal. Iran #SaudiArabia #China
