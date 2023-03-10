March 10, 2023
Former Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin on corruption charges
A Malaysian court has charged former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin with abuse of power and money laundering. The charges stem from his 17-month term as premier, where he ordered several government projects worth billions of dollars. Director of the Merdeka Center Ibrahim Suffian discusses whether these allegations have any merit. #Malaysia #MuhyiddinYassin #Corruption
