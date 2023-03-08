WORLD
Ukraine denies any involvement in September's Nord Stream blasts
Ukraine has denied any involvement in the Nord Stream pipelines blast. The pipelines, which supply Russian natural gas to Germany and other EU states, were severely damaged after being hit by a series of explosions in September. A report by the New York Times now has now quoted US officials holding a pro-Ukrainian group responsible, but only after US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report claiming the US carried out the attack. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.
March 8, 2023
