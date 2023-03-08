March 8, 2023
UN calling for urgent support for Somali refugees in Ethiopia
The United Nations Refugee Agency is calling for urgent support to help tens of thousands of Somali refugees who escaped violence in the breakaway region of Somaliland to Ethiopia. Since last month scores of Somali refugees have been settling in temporary shelters across more than 13 locations in Ethiopia's Somali region. Mikail Malik has more.
