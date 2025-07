Earthquake Heroes EP2: Huseyin Ucar and Samet Bogazoglu

“It was in Osmaniye [a different city] that Huseyin woke me up.” Huseyin and Samet went viral in Türkiye when they 'accidentally’ travelled from Gaziantep to another city due to their weariness following extensive search and rescue efforts. Here's their story of sacrifice and motivation. #Turkiyequakes