UNICEF issues a stark warning on International Women's Day

The number of girls and pregnant women suffering from acute malnutrition has soared by 25 per cent in the last 2 years in 12 countries, according to a report from the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF. Aisha Sarwari from the Women's Advancement Hub unpacks why women suffer disproportionally, particularly in Pakistan and Bangladesh. #nternationalWomensDay #UNICEF #malnutrition