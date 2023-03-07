March 7, 2023
UK to bar entry of boat migrants
The British government has unveiled new legislation to crack down on migrants who travel to the UK illegally on small boats. Those migrants will be returned to their own country or a safe third country, and future re-entry would be banned. Human rights groups say it not fair, humane or practical, but the Prime Ministers says the current situation is neither moral nor sustainable. Lape Olarinoye reports.
