Just 2 Degrees: Destructive Fishing, Is veganism a fad? Türkiye’s water campaign

The UN warns the ocean’s fish stocks are running low. Is ‘sustainable’ fishing the answer? Or it is part of the global warming problem? And, while some people successfully completed Veganuary, do short-term challenges really work? Also, Türkiye asks residents to use water more efficiently. Host: Reagan Des Vignes Guests: Michel Kaiser Dr Nandita Shah Mehmet Celik