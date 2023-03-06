March 6, 2023
Suicide attack kills nine policemen in Pakistan's Balochistan province
The Daesh terror group has claimed responsibility for a suicide attack that left nine security officers dead and at least 13 wounded in Pakistan. Police officers in the southwest province of Balochistan were returning to the provincial capital Quetta after policing a festival. It's the second attack on security forces there within 24 hours. Mikail Malik has more.
