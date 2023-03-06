WORLD
1 MIN READ
Does Luis Moreno Ocampo think International Justice is flawed? | The InnerView
When Luis Moreno Ocampo was first Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, his high profile indictments, including that of Sudan’s former president Omar al-Bashir, were both celebrated and condemned depending on who you talk to. But it is Moreno Ocampo’s early days as a deputy prosecutor in Argentina’s “Trial of the Juntas” that have put him back in the spotlight. The Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe winning “Argentina, 1985” tells the story of the trial of Argentina’s generals, where Moreno Ocampo and a young legal team did the seemingly unthinkable by putting their former dictators on trial and winning. He speaks to The InnerView about why the trial is still relevant today, with democracy under threat worldwide and he addresses the limitations and double standards inherent in the international justice system.
Does Luis Moreno Ocampo think International Justice is flawed? | The InnerView
March 6, 2023
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us