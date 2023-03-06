WORLD
1 MIN READ
How are the earthquake survivors in Türkiye and Syria coping a month after the earthquakes?
One month on from the devastating earthquakes that hit Türkiye, the daunting task of rebuilding begins as thousands of apartment blocks lie in ruins. Across the country, people are still recovering from serious injuries sustained in the disaster, while warnings of secondary diseases remain a significant concern. Guests: Oren Rozner Israeli Search and Rescue Team Jean-Nicolas Dangelser Emergency Prepardness Coordinator at MSF Levent Ozturk Head of Yardim Konvoyu Dr Mufaddal Hamadeh Former President of the Syrian American Medical Society Dr Mazen Kewara Türkiye Country Director of the Syrian American Medical Society
How are the earthquake survivors in Türkiye and Syria coping a month after the earthquakes?
March 6, 2023
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us