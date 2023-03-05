March 5, 2023
Nations secure UN global high seas biodiversity pact
More than 100 UN member states have agreed to a historic treaty that aims to reverse marine biodiversity losses. The pact which took nearly a decade of negotiations places around 30 percent of international waters in protected zones. Jessica Battle, Senior Global Ocean Governance and Policy Expert, talks about the significance of treaty. #GlobalOceanTreaty #biodiversitylosses
