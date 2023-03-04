Türkiye earthquakes cause alarm in Central Asia

After devastating quakes struck Turkiye and Syria, the five countries of former Soviet Central Asia fear a similar fate. In the past, earthquakes have changed the face of Central Asia's largest cities beyond recognition. And now the quake in Türkiye, which shares fault lines with the region, has added greater urgency to the issue of mass construction there. Afzal Ahmed has more. #earthquakes #CentralAsia #TurkiyeQuakes