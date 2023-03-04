One Libyan airline makes massive profit despite challenges

The Mediterranean nation of Libya is not necessarily seen as a hub for travelers. After all, they don't even offer tourist visas, given the ten year civil war and instability that has long plagued the country. But that hasn't stopped one Libyan airline from touching down on massive profits. Priyanka Navani is in Tripoli with the story. #MitigaInternationalAirport #LibyanWings #airlinecompanies