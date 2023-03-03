March 3, 2023
Türkiye launches project to protect the country against natural disasters
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced new steps to mitigate against future natural disasters, including earthquakes. Michel Bruneau - Professor of Civil, Structural and Environmental Engineering at the University of Buffalo - unpacks what can be learnt from Turkiye and Syria regarding preventative measures. #TurkiyeQuakes #Hatay #disasters
