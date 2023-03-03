WORLD
1 MIN READ
Strait Talk Goes to the Epicentre of Türkiye’s Feb 6 Earthquakes
It’s been one month since Türkiye was hit by the largest twin earthquakes in nearly a century. A magnitude 7.7 quake struck followed by powerful aftershocks, with several measuring over 6.0 in the country’s south. After the one-month mark, the death toll has passed 45,000. In this special edition of Strait Talk, we visit the epicenter of the destruction in Kahramanmaras as we take a look at what lies ahead. While international aid steps in and work shifts over to recovery and reconstruction, what challenges still remain? Guests: Klaus Jurgen Political Analyst Mehmet Çelik Editorial Coordinator at Daily Sabah
Strait Talk Goes to the Epicentre of Türkiye’s Feb 6 Earthquakes
March 3, 2023
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Slovenia bans Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich over their role in Gaza's 'unbearable situation'
Israel’s expansionist ambitions and the ongoing aggretion for Palestinian land
By Mohammad Alqeeq
Türkiye and Greek Cypriots resume UN talks as Cyprus stalemate continues
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Ukraine, US considering major drone deal: Zelenskyy
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us