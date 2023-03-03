Strait Talk Goes to the Epicentre of Türkiye’s Feb 6 Earthquakes

It’s been one month since Türkiye was hit by the largest twin earthquakes in nearly a century. A magnitude 7.7 quake struck followed by powerful aftershocks, with several measuring over 6.0 in the country’s south. After the one-month mark, the death toll has passed 45,000. In this special edition of Strait Talk, we visit the epicenter of the destruction in Kahramanmaras as we take a look at what lies ahead. While international aid steps in and work shifts over to recovery and reconstruction, what challenges still remain? Guests: Klaus Jurgen Political Analyst Mehmet Çelik Editorial Coordinator at Daily Sabah