March 3, 2023
UN-backed Libyan government approves rival-proposed constitutional amendment
Libya's High Council of State approved on Thursday a constitutional amendment proposed by the rival House of Representatives which intends to ease the way towards long-delayed elections. Riccardo Fabiani, North Africa Project Director at International Crisis Group, explains whether these changes will pave the way for national vote to take place. #Libya #Elections #Stalemate
