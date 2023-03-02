The Lies and Fall of George Santos

George Santos, a Republican congressman, was elected late last year as a representative for New York's 3rd congressional district. He spun an elaborate web of lies to boost his career, which are all unravelling. There are bipartisan efforts calling on him to resign. Among others, we speak to Barbara Hurdas, a former work colleague of the disgraced Congressman and Dr. Christian Hart, a psychologist who will help us understand why Santos felt the need to lie compulsively