March 2, 2023
US intelligence finds ‘Havana Syndrome’ not caused by American foes
Since 2016, a number of US officials worldwide have been suffering from a mysterious illness dubbed ‘Havana Syndrome’ which was reportedly causing neurological symptoms including migraines, dizziness and nausea. It has long been suspected that hostile powers were behind the illness. However, US intelligence now says there is no evidence that any foreign adversary was involved. #HavanaSyndrome #US
