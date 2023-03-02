March 2, 2023
G20 diplomats fail to reach consensus on Ukraine war
G20 foreign ministers meeting in India could not "reconcile" positions on Russia's war against Ukraine, leading to a failure to issue a joint declaration on the matter, which US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said had marred the meeting. Elisabeth Braw of the American Enterprise Institute unpacks the polarisation of the G20 over the war. #G20India #Russia #India
