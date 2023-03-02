Russia accuses West of trying to 'bury' Ukraine grain deal.

Russia is accusing Western countries of trying to "bury" the Ukraine grain deal. At the G20 meeting in India, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the "West" was sabotaging the agreement by imposing sanctions on Moscow and refusing to ease restrictions on its exports. Helin Sari Ertem of Istanbul Medeniyet University weighs in. #UkraineGrainDeal #Turkey #Russia