March 2, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Thousands protest Netanyahu's reforms, label it as a 'coup'
Benjamin Netanyahu's government is pressing ahead with planned judicial reforms in Israel. Some of the country's top legal representatives, like the top judge and Attorney-General, have said it will destroy the independence of the judiciary and give the government supreme power. Thousands of Israelis have again been protesting against the plans. Nizar Sadawi reports.
Thousands protest Netanyahu's reforms, label it as a 'coup'
Explore