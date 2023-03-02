March 2, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why did Denmark decide to cancel a centuries-old religious holiday?
Denmark has just decided to cancel Store Bededag, or “Great Prayer,” a religious holiday celebrated in the country since the 17th century. The bill aims to increase tax revenues and increase military spending amid the threat arising from the war in Ukraine. It is part of the government’s comprehensive reform programme aimed at overcoming challenges to the country’s welfare model.
Why did Denmark decide to cancel a centuries-old religious holiday?
Explore