Shamima Begum: who is responsible?

Shamima Begum left Britain as a schoolgirl to join the terrorists of Dayesh in Syria. As a result, the British government cancelled her citizenship and told her never to return. So exactly who is responsible for bringing her to account? And is cancelling someone’s citizenship ever acceptable? Guests: Rebecca Butler Barrister Andrew Drury Journalist and filmmaker Yasmine Ahmed UK Director of Human Rights Watch Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.