February 28, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Moldova Russia's next target?
Moldova, a small nation that shares a border with Ukraine, is experiencing increased tensions amid allegations that Moscow is behind a pro-Russian coup in the country. Guests: Viktor Olevich Lead Expert at the Center for Actual Politics Alexandru Flenchea Former Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Vlad Lupan Former Representative of the Republic of Moldova to the UN in New York
